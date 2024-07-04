Oilmar Regional Manager Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maaz Ahmed is stepping down from his role as MEA regional marine fuels manager at Oilmar. Image Credit: Maaz Ahmed / LinkedIn

The regional manager for the Middle East and Africa at bunker trading firm Oilmar is set to leave the company.

Maaz Ahmed is stepping down from his role as MEA regional marine fuels manager at Oilmar, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. His last day working for the firm will be August 5.

Ahmed has worked for Oilmar since October 2020. He had earlier worked for Sing Fuels from 2015 to 2020, and for Prima Marine from 2014 to 2015.

"My journey with Oilmar has been filled with amazing colleagues and interesting experiences," Ahmed said in the post.

"I am really proud to be part of success of Oilmar over the years.

"I joined as the first trader in the team and was, in part, brainchild of the marine fuels project."

The firm's chief operating officer, Rakesh Sharma, also left the company last month.