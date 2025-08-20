Edda Wind Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The commissioning service operation vessel will be deployed in Taiwan for the rest of this year. Image Credit: Edda Wind

Norway-based Edda Wind has taken delivery of a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The Monsoon Enabler was delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It is designed for operations in wind farms and will commence operation in Taiwan for a fixed period for the rest of this year.

The vessel has been built with flexibility in mind, designed to allow future methanol conversion and also prepared for zero-emission operations through a liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) concept.

Several shipowners have ordered ships with a methanol notation, but the majority of these ships have not yet been retrofitted to run on methanol.