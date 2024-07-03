GeoServe Opens Singapore Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new regional manager previously worked for marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels as its regional head of bunkers in Asia. Image Credit: Felicia Sim / LinkedIn

Maritime solutions provider GeoServe has opened a new office in Singapore and hired two staff.

Felicia Sim has joined the company's Singapore office as regional manager as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Sim previously worked for marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels as its regional head of bunkers in Asia from June 2021 to last month.

She had earlier worked for World Fuel Services from 1998 to 2020 and for UOB Securities from 1996 to 1998.

The firm has also hired Wilson Tang as senior trader in Singapore. Tang previously worked as a senior trader in Singapore for Sing Fuels from June 2022 to last month.

"We are thrilled to announce our newly established presence in Singapore, marking a significant milestone for GeoServe and solidifying our position in the Far East markets," the company said in the post.

"This strategic move represents our commitment to growth and our dedication to serving this key region."

GeoServe offers a wide range of voyage management solutions including vessel performance, bunker procurement, laytime services and port disbursement management, according to the company's website.