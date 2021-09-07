Uniper Signs Rotterdam Green Hydrogen Production Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations have signed a memorandum setting out Uniper's aims for developing the production infrastructure. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Energy company Uniper has signed a deal with the Port of Rotterdam seeking to develop green hydrogen production at the Northwest European hub.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum setting out Uniper's aims for developing the production infrastructure, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Monday.

A recent feasibility study suggested Uniper's Maasvlakte facility would be well suited for large-scale green hydrogen production, using wind farms in the North Sea to provide the renewable power needed.

"The transition from grey hydrogen to sustainable green hydrogen in the Rotterdam industry for producing cleaner fuels and as a raw material in the chemical sector is a major step towards carbon neutrality," the Port of Rotterdam said in its statement.

"In combination with importing sustainable hydrogen, sufficient storage capacity, and a national and international hydrogen transport network this may lead to phasing out the production of grey hydrogen altogether."

Uniper will next commission a nine-month front-end engineering and design study for an electrolysis facility to produce the hydrogen, with a view to making an investment decision next year.