MOL to Take Delivery of Bulker With Hard Sail System in October

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The sail system will save the vessel 5-8% of its fuel consumption and emissions. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL is set to take delivery of a new large bulker with a hard sail system fitted in October.

The 'Wind Challenger' project will see the vessel delivered from the Oshima shipyard in Japan in October after completing sea trials, MOL said in a statement on its website last week.

The sail system will save the vessel 5-8% of its fuel consumption and emissions,

"The company will contribute to reduce GHG emissions from society at large, and realize a low-carbon and decarbonized society by proactively participating not only in this project, but also by establishing clean energy supply chains," MOL said in the statement.

"It will also move assertively to promote wind-related business including the Wind Challenger-developed hard sail."