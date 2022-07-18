Container Line CMA CGM Hires Alternative Fuels Expert From Bureau Veritas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM was a significant early adopter of LNG as an alternative marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Container line CMA CGM has hired an alternative fuels expert from Bureau Veritas.

Martial Claudepierre has joined the firm in Marseilles as alternative fuels concept ship expert as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Claudepierre had previously worked for Bureau Veritas from 2010 to April of this year, serving most recently as its global technology leader for sustainable shipping in Paris.

CMA CGM was a significant early adopter of LNG as an alternative marine fuel, ordering a series of 22,000 TEU giant boxships fuelled by LNG in 2017 and continually adding to its gas-powered fleet since then.

But last month, in addition to ordering more LNG-fuelled tonnage, the firm ordered its first methanol-powered ships. The six 15,000 TEU vessels are due for delivery by the end of 2025, and CMA CGM has yet to announce a supply deal for the fuel needs of these ships.