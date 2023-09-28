TotalEnergies Renews ISCC Certification for Biofuel Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ISCC backing is a mark of approval for the environmental credentials of the biofuels sold by the firm. Image Credit: TotalEnergies / ISCC

French energy producer TotalEnergies has renewed its ISCC certification for the supply of biofuel bunker blends.

The firm has renewed its ISCC EU sustainability certification for biofuel supply in Singapore and Geneva, Louise Tricoire, vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"This means that TotalEnergies Marine Fuels can continue sourcing and supplying marine biofuels in accordance with EU renewable energy regulations ensuring the highest sustainability standards," Tricoire said.

"It's the third year in a row that we have successfully renewed this certification, after a deep and comprehensive audit which showed zero non-conformity.

"TotalEnergies Marine Fuels offers marine biofuels commercially in Singapore and we are starting in Europe.

"This certification enables us to accompany our customers in their decarbonization journey with the best standard solutions available today."

The ISCC backing is a mark of approval for the environmental credentials of the biofuels sold by the firm. Authorities including Singapore's MPA have recommended that biofuel bunker buyers only take on products with this certification.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.