BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Manager to Increase Bunker Sales to Yachts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peninsula is looking for more yacht owners to buy its fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Peninsula Petroleum is seeking to hire a manager to increase its sales to yachts.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong knowledge of the yacht market with knowledge of fuelling and supply, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn. The new hire will be based in London, and will work with customers across the US and Caribbean.

The job posting lists the main responsibilities of the role as follows:

Establish and build relationships with new and existing Captains and suppliers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the Yachts market

Work closely with the Yachts team in Europe to allow for the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and handle general customer queries relating to the sales process

Work with the Trading Manager and Regional Manager for Yachts to develop and implement effective short and long-term trading strategies, ensuring they are regularly updated and accurately maintained

Participate in both internal and external marketing activities

Proactively control risks ensuring that all customers and suppliers are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Credit Team

Keep abreast of all relevant shipping and oil sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc

