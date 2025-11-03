Caterpillar Upgrade to Improve Bunker Fuel Efficiency on Rambow Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New retrofit helps reduce bunker fuel consumption on Rambow’s container fleet. Image Credit: Rambow

Caterpillar has installed its new system on several container ships operated by Europe’s Rambow Shipping Company to improve bunker fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The retrofit, carried out with Zeppelin Power Systems, enables Caterpillar's marine engines to run more efficiently under varying loads, lowering both fuel consumption and emissions, according to a press release on Friday.

The cylinder bypass valve (CBV) system reduces fuel use by bypassing some cylinders during low-load operation.

“Retrofitting existing vessels with advanced technologies like the CBV system is an important strategy that allows vessel operators to decrease CO₂ footprint in a practical and scalable way,” Sven Rosenow, Global Services Director for MaK engines at Caterpillar, said.

Rambow Shipping said the upgrade has already shown clear fuel savings and supports its sustainability goals.