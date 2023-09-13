Wilhelmsen Ship Management to Manage Three Avenir LNG Bunker Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a deal handing over the management of the Avenir Achievement, Avenir Ascension and Avenir Aspiration. Image Credit: Wilhelmsen Ship Management

Wilhelmsen Ship Management is set to handle the management of three LNG bunker delivery vessels owned by Avenir LNG.

The two companies have signed a deal handing over the management of the Avenir Achievement, Avenir Ascension and Avenir Aspiration, Wilhelmsen said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessels were previously managed by Hoegh LNG.

"Hoegh LNG have contributed enormously to the success of Avenir LNG since the company was established in 2018, paving a solid foundation for the future," Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, said in the statement.

"We applaud all their hard work and Hoegh LNG will continue to be key part of our growth trajectory as a key shareholder.

"The award to Wilhelmsen, one of the world's top ship managers with global reach, represents a new milestone on our journey and we have full confidence in the added value they can deliver."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.