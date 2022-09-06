Finland's Langh Ship Orders Scrubber-Equipped Feeder Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be deployed in Europe. Image Credit: Langh Ship

Finnish shipping company Langh Ship has ordered three container feeder vessels equipped with scrubbers.

The firm has ordered the three 1,200 TEU vessels from the Paxocean shipyard in Zhoushan for delivery from August 2024, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ships will be deployed in Europe.

The scrubbers will be hybrid models, designed by sister company Langh Tech.

Interest has grown significantly in scrubbers this year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent surge in crude drove a widening of the VLSFO-HSFO price spread. But this interest has tended to be for the largest vessel types, rather than for the smaller ships Langh Ship has ordered.

The company also plans to test carbon capture systems on the ships.

"It is exciting to get new vessels into our sister company's fleet as on these vessels it is easy for us to do piloting of various new concepts," Kim Tervonen, product manager at Langh Tech, said in the statement.

"There will be at least the hybrid scrubber, carbon capture and BWMS delivered by Langh Tech, let's see what we will come up with in addition to that."