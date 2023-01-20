BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Falls for First Session in Two Weeks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain higher than at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Thursday, with average VLSFO prices declining for the first time in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $674.50/mt on Thursday, the first daily decline since January 6. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $3/mt to $462.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $5/mt to $1,033/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.18/bl to $86.16/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had mixed directions. At Singapore prices advanced by $5/mt to $667/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $10/mt to $580/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $9/mt to $645/mt and at Houston they gained $5.50/mt to $635/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.83/bl at $86.99/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $6.25/mt advance in bunker prices.