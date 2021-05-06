Shipping Industry Bodies Launch Year-Long Fuel Oil Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The survey will seek feedback on the fuel supply and management chain. File Image / Pixabay

A group of leading shipping industry bodies has launched a new year-long survey addressing quality and quantity issues around bunkering.

BIMCO, the ICS, Intercargo and Intertanko will run the survey up to May 1, 2022, the organisations said in a joint statement on Thursday. The survey -- of fleet managers, vessel managers, technical superintendents, masters and chief engineers -- will seek feedback on the fuel supply and management chain.

The survey has two separate questions, to be submitted separately, one covering quality only for ships using fuel with 0.50% sulfur or less, and the second covering fuel quantity issues for ships using any conventional bunker fuel.

"Answers and any related evidence are invited from ships operating worldwide in our bid to get a detailed understanding of all fuel related issues encountered by the industry," the organisations said in the statement.

"Information gained from the survey will help in improving quality, quantity, and safety standards of marine fuel oil through related work at the IMO and other fora."