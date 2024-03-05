BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Month High

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in more than three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $666.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since November 23. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5/mt to $513.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $8.50/mt to $883.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.75/bl to $82.80/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5/mt to $646/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2/mt to $585/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $15.50/mt to $651/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5.50/mt to $639/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were down by $0.36/bl from the previous session's close at $82.44/bl as of 6:55 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $2.71/mt fall in bunker prices.

