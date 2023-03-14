World News
BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks International Bunker Traders
Tuesday March 14, 2023
Island Oil are international traders of marine bunkers and lubricants, established in 1992, headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus with trading offices in Greece, UK, Singapore and China.
We cultivate:
- Long-term relations of trust and mutuality with customers and suppliers
- Respect and fairness to personnel and business associates
We seek:
- Highly motivated and energetic individuals, eager to further develop their skills in a growing company
- Excellent salespersons and communicators
- Minimum 3y of trading experience
- Sharing the same values
For the position of:
INTERNATIONAL BUNKER TRADERS
We offer:
- The option to work from the Company's HQ (with all the corresponding Cypriot tax and other benefits) or any other international trading office of the Group or even remotely from the candidates' city of residence
- Ideal working conditions
- Excellent package (including bonus scheme)
Please send your detailed CV, including trading achievements, to careers@island-oil.com
Applications will be treated in strict confidentiality.
For more information, please visit island-oil.com