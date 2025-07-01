Bunker Holding Appoints Director of Public Affairs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maria Skipper Schwenn has taken on the role of director of public affairs at Bunker Holding as of this month. Image Credit: Maria Skipper Schwenn

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding has appointed a new director of public affairs.

Maria Skipper Schwenn has taken on the role of director of public affairs at Bunker Holding as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

She has worked for the company since July 2023, serving previously under the title of director of environmental, regulatory and public affairs.

"Being the biggest supplier in the market as well as a crucial part of the maritime value chain, we have a growing need for engaging with our external environment on broader agendas," she said in the post.

"This includes government, media, and other stakeholders.

"In essence we wish to strengthen our navigation in the political and social landscape in order to achieve our goals."