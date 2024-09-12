BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to 15-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped sharply this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices dropped at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in 15 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $8.50/mt to $587.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since June 2023.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $13/mt to $487.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $5.50/mt to $729/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.42/bl to $70.61/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $10/mt to $582.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4/mt to $503/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $10/mt to $579/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $8.50/mt to $498/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.75/bl from the previous session's close at $71.36/bl as of 6:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.65/mt rise in bunker prices.