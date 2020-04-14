Samsung Heavy Industries to Build LNG-Fuelled VLCCs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A range of tanker companies have now ordered VLCCs capable of running on natural gas. File Image / Pixabay

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has signed a deal to build two new LNG-fuelled VLCCs, the company said Tuesday.

The $209.2 million deal will see the Korean firm build the oil tankers for a Bermudan shipowner, with delivery expected by April 2022, the company said in a statement on its website.

The ships will also be equipped with various technologies aimed at reducing fuel consumption, including a more energy-efficient propeller design, the company said.

"We see increasing demand for LNG-fueled VLCCs on top of that for S-max and A-max tankers powered by LNG," a Samsung Heavy Industries official said in the statement.