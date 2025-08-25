FLEX Commodities Hires Senior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Androulakis was previously a bunker trader for Monjasa in Athens. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Bunker trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a senior marine fuel trader in Greece.

Andreas Androulakis has joined FLEX Commodities as a senior marine fuel trader in Greece as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Androulakis was previously a bunker trader for Monjasa in Athens from July 2023 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Hellenic Tankers from 2022 to 2023, for Maran UK from 2020 to 2022, for Clarksons Platou from 2016 to 2020 and for Trafigura from 2014 to 2016.

"Andreas brings deep expertise in marine fuels, B2B and physical trading, and strategic market development," FLEX Commodities said.

"His strong connections across the Greek shipping sector and proven ability to build and mentor high-performing teams make him a perfect fit for our growth journey."