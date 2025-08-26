Market Signals 'Flashing Red' for Biofuels in Netherlands: Dan-Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Netherlands has prepared legislation to implement the EU's revised Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) in 2026. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping companies seeking biofuels in the Netherlands should secure volumes early before regulatory changes drive increased prices, according to global bunker supplier Dan-Bunkering.

The Netherlands has prepared legislation to implement the EU's revised Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) in 2026, with a likely tightening effect on a range of biofuel markets in the country.

Shipping companies should prepare before the effect of the legislation hits prices for biofuel bunker blends, Dan-Bunkering said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The firm recommends securing volumes before November 1 to avoid higher prices and availability problems.

“ The Dutch biofuels market could enter a perfect storm

"Market signals are flashing red," the company said.

"From now until year-end, the Dutch biofuels market could enter a perfect storm of rising costs and compliance pressure.

"List A's availability will likely tighten in anticipation of RED III implementation.

"List B is cheaper today and can be used for FuelEU Maritime compliance, but availability is at risk as suppliers deprioritize it."

List A biofuels - referring to Annex IX Part A of the Renewable Energy Directive - include waste- and residue-derived biofuels, while List B is biofuels produced from feedstocks including used cooking oil and animal fats.

B30-VLSFO blends are currently available in Rotterdam for about $736/mt, according to Ship & Bunker pricing, compared to about $691/mt for B24-VLSFO blends in Singapore.