Gram Car Carriers Rolls Out Orca AI Safety Platform Across Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gram Car Carriers' 6,700-car-capacity, Viking Destiny. Image Credit: GCC

Gram Car Carriers (GCC) has agreed a multi-year deal with maritime technology firm Orca AI to deploy its operational platform across the company’s entire fleet of pure car and truck carriers.

The rollout builds on Orca AI’s wider relationship with the parent firm MSC Group, Orca AI said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

It also supports GCC’s efforts to strengthen navigational safety, regulatory compliance and operational consistency through the use of digital tools.

GCC will install Orca AI’s SeaPod system on board its vessels.

The camera-based system supports bridge teams by monitoring surrounding traffic and highlighting potential risks in real time, particularly in congested waters and poor visibility.

At the same time, shore teams will use Orca AI’s FleetView platform to review fleetwide data on navigational behaviour, near-misses and compliance. This allows the company to identify trends, target training and improve procedures based on real operational evidence.

GCC said the platform will help connect ship and shore teams more closely, supporting a more transparent and data-driven approach to safety across the fleet.