Bunker Holding's Maria Skipper Steps Down From IBIA Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Skipper joined the IBIA board in April 2024. Image Credit: Maria Skipper Schwenn / LinkedIn

Maria Skipper Schwenn, the outgoing director of public affairs at marine fuels group Bunker Holding, has stepped down from her position on the global board of industry body IBIA after leaving the company.

As Ship & Bunker reported last month, Skipper left Bunker Holding at the end of November to take on a role outside the bunker industry with the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

She had been elected a seat on IBIA's board in April 2024, and has now also stepped down from that position, the industry body said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"Maria has been a valuable asset to the IBIA Board, particularly through her involvement in the IBIA delegation team at the International Maritime Organization," IBIA said.

"As it stands, the IBIA Board has broad industry representation and will wait for the next board elections later this year to appoint a democratically elected representative to fill Maria's position."

IBIA's next election for global board seats now has four positions available. The deadline for nominations is December 12.