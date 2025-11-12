Bunker Holding's New Director of Public Affairs to Leave Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maria Skipper Schwenn will leave Bunker Holding at the end of this month for a new job outside the marine fuels industry. Image Credit: Maria Skipper Schwenn

The new director of public affairs at global marine fuels group Bunker Holding is set to leave the company.

Maria Skipper Schwenn will leave Bunker Holding at the end of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post late on Tuesday.

Skipper was appointed director of public affairs at the start of July. She has worked for the company since July 2023, serving previously under the title of director of environmental, regulatory and public affairs.

She also holds a seat on the board of industry body IBIA.

She is now set to take on a role outside the bunker industry, serving as a director at the Danish Chamber of Commerce with responsibility for the consulting, media and creative industries and finance and insurance sections.

"I'm very proud that we together as a team with full owner and management support have managed to move away from "punching below our weight" to being recognized as "part of the solution" in the transition to a low-carbon future for the maritime industry," Skipper said.

"The work has inter alia entailed active contributions to the agendas of various industry bodies, numerous speeches, and panel debates as well as media engagement - not to mention contributing to the training of our global traders enabling them to move from the traditional trader role to an advisor on regulation and alternative fuel types.

"It's been an absolute pleasure to work with and learn from great people with brilliant commercial mindsets."