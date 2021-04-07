MSC Reports Fuel Quality Problem Causing Vessel Diversion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is expected in Los Angeles on April 24. File Image / Pixabay

An MSC container ship has been forced to alter its route because of a fuel quality problem.

The MSC Ariane, heading from Xiamen to Los Angeles, has been diverted to Wakayama for repairs, MSC said in a note to customers on its website on Tuesday.

The ship "had to stop at sea due to an engine issue to to bad quality of fuel on 2 April," the company said.

The note does not name the fuel supplier.

"MSC ARIANE was expected to berth in Los Angeles on 24 April," the company said.

"Due to the congestion in the Los Angeles area, we are now expecting a schedule adjustment to this original berthing plan."