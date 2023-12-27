BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices are heading lower again after a strong rise in the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $637.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since December 21. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $509.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $861/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2/bl from December 22's close to $81.07/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction in quiet holiday trading. At Singapore prices were little changed at $613.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $557/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $2/mt to $619.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4.50/mt to $579/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.01/bl at $81.08/bl as of 6:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt rise in bunker prices.