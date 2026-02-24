Corvus Energy Batteries Picked for ABB-Led Washington State Ferries Hybrid Build

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Corvus Energy will equip two hybrid ferries under an ABB propulsion contract, with an option for a third vessel. Image Credit: Corvus

Norway's Corvus Energy has been selected by ABB’s Marine & Ports division to provide energy storage systems for two new hybrid electric ferries being built for US operator Washington State Ferries (WSF).

The contract includes an option for a third vessel and covers the installation of Corvus’ Dolphin NxtGen battery systems, Corvus said in an email statement on Monday.

ABB is acting as the single-source propulsion vendor for the ferries.

WSF runs the largest ferry network in the US, with 21 vessels across 10 routes. The new 1,500-passenger, 160-vehicle ferries form part of the operator’s $3.98 billion fleet electrification programme, which could see up to 16 new vessels delivered.

The hybrid ships will combine batteries with diesel generators, but are designed to operate on battery power alone where shore charging is available.

Florida-based shipbuilder Eastern Shipbuilding Group is constructing the vessels, with entry into service expected in 2030 and 2031.