Fuel Additive Sea Trial Shows Single Digit Savings on Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sulnox's ceo, Ben Richardson: easy win. Image Credit / Sulnox.

A five-month shipping trial of a fuel additive has furnished positive results on consumption, according to manufacturer Sulnox.

The German fuel technology firm linked up with a Hamburg-based shipping company to test the product where the trial data was verified by university academics.

"SulNOxEco™ fuel conditioner was applied under real conditions during commercial voyages in the north Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, resulting in a consistent 5% to 6% reduction in the consumption of marine diesel," according to the company.

Sulnox's ceo, Ben Richardson, said that his company's fuel conditioners "are an immediate, easy win to make the most of current fuels, save money and cut harmful emissions".

A further trial using the same product on a ship's engine running very low sulphur fuel oil is in the pipeline.