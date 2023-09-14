BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

Thursday September 14, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost seven months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $675/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since February 15. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $7.50/mt to $597/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $2/mt to $1,007/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.18/bl to $91.88/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $9/mt to $662/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $10/mt to $627.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5/mt to $655/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $8.50/mt to $661/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.59/bl at $92.47/bl as of 8:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.44/mt rise in bunker prices.

