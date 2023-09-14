BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost seven months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $675/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since February 15. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $7.50/mt to $597/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $2/mt to $1,007/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.18/bl to $91.88/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $9/mt to $662/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $10/mt to $627.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5/mt to $655/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $8.50/mt to $661/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.59/bl at $92.47/bl as of 8:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.44/mt rise in bunker prices.