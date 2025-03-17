BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Resumes Downward Slide

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 17, 2025

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices falling again after two days of gains.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $551.50/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since March 6 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $3.50/mt to $740.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.70/bl to $70.58/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $511.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2/mt to $497/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $509.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $522/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $71.09/bl as of 7:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

