BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Resumes Downward Slide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced briefly in the middle of last week before declining again on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices falling again after two days of gains.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $551.50/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since March 6 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $3.50/mt to $740.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.70/bl to $70.58/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $511.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2/mt to $497/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $509.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $522/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $71.09/bl as of 7:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.