OceanWings' Wind Propulsion System Gets DNV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Certification marks a milestone for OceanWings’ automated wingsail system. Image Credit: OceanWings

OceanWings has received a type approval design certificate (TADC) from classification society DNV for its automated wingsail propulsion system.

The certificate validates the wind propulsion system's safety, reliability and operation, OceanWings said in a statement on its website last week.

Several shipowners are already opting for wind propulsion systems on newbuilds and retrofits to cut bunker consumption and emissions.

"Shipowners need to trust that they can safely operate our systems at sea in all conditions, Emmanuel Schalit, CEO of OceanWings, said.

"This recognition, coming from the joint work with the team at DNV, makes us ready for any market acceleration following the GFS vote at the IMO in October."