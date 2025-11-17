Fujairah October Bunker Sales Down 1.9% Year-on-Year on Weaker VLSFO Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

October VLSFO sales were higher than the previous month of September, but still lower year-on-year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah dropped for the second consecutive month in October.

Fujairah's total sales excluding lubricants totalled 623,694 m3 in October, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total sales volume was down 1.9% year-on-year and 2.4% from the previous month of September.

Singapore's total conventional and biofuel demand in October dropped by 1.5% on the year, but was 0.9% higher than September's level.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO dropped by 49.1% on the year to 1,293 m3 in October but were 23.7% higher than volumes recorded in September.

“ HSFO accounted for 31.7% of the total bunker sales in October

380 CST VLSFO sales dropped by 4.3% on the year to 386,711 m3 in October, but the volumes were still 4% higher than that of September.

Meanwhile, 380 CST HSFO sales shrank from a high recorded in September.

About 197,548 m3 was sold in October, down by 1.7% on the year and a significant 14% from the previous month of September.

Despite the drop in sales, HSFO accounted for 31.7% of the total bunker sales in October, up marginally from 31.6% a year ago.

MGO sales jumped by 241% on the year to 300 m3, and LSMGO rose by 35% to 37,842 m3 - the highest since July 2025.

A total of 6.22 million m3 of bunker fuels was sold in the first 10 months of this year, down by 2.8% from 6.40 million m3 sold in the same period last year.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in October was $462/mt, down from $584.5mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $499.5/mt in October, down from $606.5/mt a year ago.