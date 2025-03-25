CMB.TECH and MOL Partner for Nine Ammonia-Powered Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The nine ammonia-powered vessels will be delivered between 2026 and 2029. Image Credit: CMB.TECH

Belgium-based maritime group CMB.TECH has signed an agreement with Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to jointly own and operate nine ammonia-powered and ammonia-ready bulk carriers and chemical tankers.

Three bulk carriers are set to be delivered in 2026 and 2027, followed by six chemical tankers in 2028 and 2029, CMB.TECH said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The bulk carriers, currently on order at China's Qingdao Beihai Shipyard, will be fitted with ammonia engines and jointly owned by CMB.TECH and MOL. Each vessel will be chartered to MOL for 12 years.

Of the six chemical tankers, two will be equipped with ammonia engines, while the remaining four will be ammonia-ready. These vessels will initially operate on conventional marine fuel until they are retrofitted with the necessary engines and fuel systems to run on ammonia.

All six chemical tankers have been ordered by CMB.TECH from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard and will be chartered to MOL Chemical Tankers for a period of 7 to 10 years.

"These vessels will be among the world's first ammonia-powered Newcastlemax bulk carriers and chemical tankers," CMB.TECH said.