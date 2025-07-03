BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 3, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slipped by $1/mt to $552/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $4/mt to $465/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $760.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $2.00/bl to $69.11/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $526/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $9/mt to $503/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $518.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6.50/mt to $495.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.53/bl from the previous session's close at $68.58/bl as of 7:18 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.99/mt fall in bunker prices.

