BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been dropping for almost two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slipped by $1/mt to $552/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $4/mt to $465/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $760.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $2.00/bl to $69.11/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $526/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $9/mt to $503/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $518.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6.50/mt to $495.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.53/bl from the previous session's close at $68.58/bl as of 7:18 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.99/mt fall in bunker prices.