BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 1, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $521/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since April 16.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2/mt to $454/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5/mt to $705.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.13/bl to $63.12/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8.50/mt to $493.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $5/mt to $450/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $12/mt to $483/mt, and at Houston they fell by $9/mt to $458/mt.

