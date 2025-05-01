BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are dropping again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $521/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since April 16.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2/mt to $454/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5/mt to $705.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.13/bl to $63.12/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8.50/mt to $493.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $5/mt to $450/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $12/mt to $483/mt, and at Houston they fell by $9/mt to $458/mt.