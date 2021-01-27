Oldendorff Plans to Use Wind Power on Dry Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project is due to be completed by 2022. Image Credit: Oldendorff Carriers

Dry bulk shipping company Oldendorff Carriers is set to use a wind-assisted propulsion system to cut fuel consumption on board one of its bulkers.

Oldendorff has signed a joint development project with Anemoi Marin Technologies, Lloyd's Register and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute to develop the wind power system, the company said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

The project will fit vertical rotors to one of the company's Newcastlemax bulk carriers by 2022 to test the efficacy of the system.

"As shipowner and operator, our efforts to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions are not only benefiting the company but also the entire value chain," the company said in the statement.

"By adding renewable energy to our array of sustainable shipping projects, we continue adding value to the entire spectrum of stakeholders by reducing the overall environmental impact of our operations."