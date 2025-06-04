South Korean CO2 Carrier Design Gets Class Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The handover took place at the DNV stand at Nor-Shipping 2025. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has granted approval in principle (AiP) to South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a new 40,000 m3 liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier design.

The announcement was made at the Nor-Shipping 2025 event in Oslo, DNV said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The vessel features three cargo holds instead of the typical four, simplifying the cargo system and reducing the number of tanks, piping, and instrumentation.

This streamlined design improves operational efficiency, makes maintenance easier, and enhances the performance of the boil-off gas management system thanks to larger individual tank volumes.

"DNV is proud to support and recognise HHI on this important step forward in CO2 transport. Working together with forward looking partners like HHI to find compliant and optimised solutions is vital in emerging segments like LCO2 transport," Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager of DNV Korea & Japan, said.