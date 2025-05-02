BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 2, 2025

Bunker prices declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $516/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since April 10.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $4.50/mt to $449.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5.50/mt to $700/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.07/bl to $62.13/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $493.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $18/mt to $432/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $6.50/mt to $476.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $8/mt to $450/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $62.52/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt rise in bunker prices.

