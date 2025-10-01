Consortium Plans LNG Carrier with Wind-Assisted and Hybrid Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MoU was signed during the Gastech 2025 event in Milan. Image Credit: Everllence

A new partnership between Everllence, ABB and OceanWings aims to develop an LNG carrier propulsion concept that combines diesel-electric variable speed technology with a wind propulsion system for bunker fuel savings.

The collaboration will build on Everllence and ABB's DFE+ (diesel-electric with variable speed) system and pair it with OceanWings' rigid wingsails, Everllence said in an email statement on Wednesday.

"LNG carriers sail fast and spend typically 70% of their time at sea, Romain Grandsart, COO of OceanWings, said.

"This is ideal for harnessing wind and the full potential of OceanWings rigid wingsails.

"Combined with optimised propulsion, including a DFE+ highly efficient variable-speed concept engine, this unlocks high double-digit fuel savings and greenhouse-gas emissions reduction."

The partners will initially focus on LNG carriers before exploring applications across the wider cargo segment.