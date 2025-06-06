BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Trader Roles Open in Dubai, Europe and Singapore

by Sam Forrest, Synthesis Recruitment Ltd

Sam Forrest is the owner of Synthesis Recruitment Ltd. Image Credit: Sam Forrest / LinkedIn

Sam Forrest, owner of maritime recruitment specialists Synthesis Recruitment Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which the company is seeking candidates.

We specialise in hiring in the bunker industry and work with some of the leading companies in the industry.

Synthesis Recruitment has bunker trading roles available in Dubai, London, Athens, Singapore and Spain.

Our key client offers the best bonus levels in the bunker market and offers you a long-term career with the leading business in the industry.



If you are potentially open to hear about these exciting new roles then please contact sam.forrest@synthesisrecruitment.co.uk for a 100% confidential discussion.



