K-Line to Buy 8 LNG-Fuelled Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

K Line took on its first LNG powered vessel earlier this year. Image Credit: K Line

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" Line) today announced between FY2023 to FY2025 it will buy eight 7,000 units class car carriers fuelled by LNG.



Orders for the vessels will be made with yards Nihon Shipyard Co. Ltd., Shin Kurushima Co. Ltd, and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., the firm said.



While the exact lifecycle emissions savings from LNG is still subject to debate, "K" Line said environmental factors were behind its decision to adopt LNG rather than conventional bunkers, claiming the new vessel would reduce CO2 emissions by 25-30%, eliminate SOx almost entirely, and lower NOx 80-90%.

The move follows the addition of its first LNG-powered vessel, Century Highway Green, earlier this year.

"K" Line is among a growing number of owners and operators who are turning to LNG in the face of tightening emissions regulations and rising environmental ambition.

The latest data from Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) indicates there are currently 210 LNG-fuelled ships in operation and a further 374 on order.