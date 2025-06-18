DNV Approves Design of Ammonia Bunkering Vessel for Australia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel targets future ammonia demand from dual-fuel bulk ships at the Port of Dampier. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) for a 10,000 m3 ammonia bunkering vessel designed for operations at the Port of Dampier in Western Australia.

The AiP was granted to SeaTech Solutions International and Oceania Marine Energy, DNV said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Located in the Pilbara region, the Port of Dampier is one of Australia's largest bulk export hubs, regularly hosting bulk carrier traffic. With growing interest in clean fuel alternatives, the port is now moving to establish ammonia bunkering capabilities.

As part of these efforts, a successful ship-to-ship ammonia transfer was carried out at an anchorage near Port Dampier last year in partnership with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), marking a key step in building confidence around ammonia as a marine fuel.

Further signalling the region's ambitions, Pilbara Ports on Tuesday released a roadmap for its Pilbara Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub, which includes plans to pilot ammonia bunkering next year.

The 130 m long vessel is designed to supply up to 9,000 m3 of ammonia.

"Oceania is proud to have worked in tandem with DNV and SeaTech to deliver a flagship, low-emissions marine fuel solution at the heart of Australia's heaviest resource export hub," Nick Bentley, Managing Director at Oceania Marine Energy, said.