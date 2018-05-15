Bunker Jobs: Head of Bunkers (Singapore, Copenhagen or Houston)

BW Tankers is building an internal bunker department.

BW Tankers is a leading ship owner and operator with a substantial fleet of product tankers. The Company has a solid history in chartering, operations and technical management to offer customers the best solution to their transportation needs. BW Tankers is a joint venture formed by BW Group and PAG (Pacific Alliance Group), and owns a fleet of more than 50 product tankers in the LR2, LR1 and MR segments including newbuildings.

The Company has a global presence with offices in Singapore, Copenhagen and Houston. BW Tankers is associated with the BW group, a shipping company which for over 80 years has been involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies and deep-water production.

Embark on a career with the world’s leading maritime group. Join us in our quest to be Best on Water!

HEAD OF BUNKERS (Singapore, Copenhagen or Houston-based)

We are building an internal bunker department and we are looking for an individual who can drive our bunker sourcing. You will be responsible for optimal bunker planning, fuel requisition to meet fleet operational needs in collaboration with the bunker team. Reporting to the Head of Operations, this is a challenging and exciting opportunity for a highly driven individual, who has a proven track record in delivering results together with a team.

Main responsibilities:

Lead the bunker procurement of all spot vessels

Handle day to day sourcing of bunkers

Collaborate with Operators for optimal bunker planning & sourcing

Responsible for accurate accounting of all bunker purchases

Develop sourcing strategies to enhance decision making

Handle dispute resolutions, identify and resolve all bunker related operational issues immediately with vessels and operations

Negotiate and manage bunker contracts

Perform data analytics, track oil prices and other trends in the industry

Analyse trends and generate reports

Responsible for the Bunker team performance, including mentoring and training of junior team members

Manage overall bunker supplier evaluation process (i.e. price, quantity, quality & other performance metrics, etc.)

Initiate and manage all bunker operation and related improvement projects

Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers and stakeholders

Ensure bunker procurement is following legislations and internal policies

Ensure strong governance on the bunkering team, policies and procedures

Ideal candidate: qualifications and requirements:

Degree in Economics, Finance or related discipline

Individual who possess a commercial mindset, is highly driven and ambitious

At least 5 years of experience as a bunker/oil trading or sales, upstream operations, bunker purchaser or similar role

Experience with leadership in past positions will be an advantage

A team player; individual who is open and people oriented

Possess a strong analytical mindset and is a solid negotiator

Advanced communication skills

Appreciate the nature of a global business, whereby activity outside office hours must be accepted

Able to work independently and in a collaborative environment

Other Information

At BW, we offer challenging work in an international environment with a team of dedicated and competent colleagues. We recognise that the success of BW rests with each employee’s ability to provide the necessary skills and confidence within the team, and our training is tailored to suit individual needs and career aspirations.



Vision: Best on Water



Mission: We Act for the Future



Values:

Collaborative

Ambitious

Reliable

Enduring

If our values resonate with you and you think you can contribute, we would be delighted to hear from you. Please apply here!