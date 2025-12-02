Auramarine to Supply Methanol Fuel Systems for Finnlines' Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will operate on the Finland-Germany route once delivered in 2028 and 2029. Image Credit: Auramarine

Fuel supply systems provider Auramarine has secured a contract to supply methanol fuel supply systems for three RoPax vessels ordered by shipping firm Finnlines.

All three ships will be built by China Merchants Weihai shipyard, Auramarine said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Auramarine will deliver the methanol systems to the yard between autumn 2026 and winter 2027, with the vessels scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

These ships will operate on the Finland-Germany route.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Auramarine in equipping our next-generation vessels with advanced methanol fuel supply systems," Juha Ahia, Manager Newbuilding & Projects at Finnlines, said.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is made up of 93 ships, with another 354 expected to join the fleet by 2030, according to classification society DNV data. As more ships join the fleet, demand for methanol and biomethanol is expected to grow further.