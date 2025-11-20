Norway's Oslo Port to Offer Quay Fee Discounts for Ships Using Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zero-emission ships calling at Oslo port will be fully exempted from charges from 2026. Image Credit: Port of Oslo

Norway’s Port of Oslo will introduce new incentives from 2026, offering cargo ships that connect to shore power a 20% discount on quay fees.

The move replaces the port’s previous rebate for scheduled traffic and is aimed at encouraging more vessels to connect to shore power, Port of Oslo said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Ships that sail emission-free in and out of the harbour will receive a 100% discount, meaning they will not pay any quay fee for that call.

Shore power, or cold ironing, is being adopted at more ports worldwide, allowing ships to switch off their diesel generators while alongside.

But while it helps reduce pollution in port areas, it is not sufficient to tackle global shipping emissions. Substantial investment in low- and zero-carbon marine fuels will still be needed to achieve wider decarbonisation across the sector.

Shore power’s credentials also depend on the availability of renewable electricity in the local grid, limiting its green impact in regions still reliant on fossil-fuel power generation.

Since 2018, Oslo port has invested NOK 225 million in infrastructure, including shore power systems for cruise ships, ferries, bulk carriers and container ships.

A new cruise facility at Filipstad will open in 2026, with shore power for tankers also under planning.