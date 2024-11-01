BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices climbed on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $591/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since October 28.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $513.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $8.50/mt to $746.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.65/bl to $72.81/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $4/mt to $586/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $518.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3/mt to $569.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $3.50/mt to $523.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.31/bl from the previous session's close at $74.12/bl as of 6:32 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $9.86/mt rise in bunker prices.