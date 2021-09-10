BunkerMetric Software Joins Veson IMOS Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to optimise voyages and bunker purchases. Image Credit: BunkerMetric

Marine fuels digitalisation firm BunkerMetric has joined the Veson Partner Network, adding more functionality to its bunkering services.

BunkerMetric's BunkerPlanner software will now be integrated with the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP), the company said in an emailed statement this week. The move will bring more voyage itinerary and activity reporting data from VIP to BunkerMetric's customers.

BunkerPlanner will now be able to "perform analyses within the context of a voyage's commercial, regulatory, and operational obligations to help improve voyage yields through bunker optimization," BunkerMetric said in the statement.

"BunkerPlanner does this by combining data such as charterparty agreements, vessel specifics, positions, routes, ETA, tank capacity, bunker prices, port details, and sailing distances to make recommendations for the optimal fuel quantity, ideal ports, dates, and type of fuel to lift at each location."

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to optimise voyages and bunker purchases, reducing bunker consumption and cost per tonne as well as cutting emissions.

BunkerMetric was founded in 2017.