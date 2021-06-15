Shipping Firm EPS, Nanyang University to Study Ammonia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia: joint study. File Image / Pixabay.

Eastern Pacific Shipping is to develop its interest in ammonia as bunker fuel by studying the alternative fuel in a joint project with Nanyang Technological University.

The study will cover green ammonia production and supply, ammonia bunkering process, and potential issues arising from adopting ammonia as a marine fuel, maritime news provider Lloyd's List has reported.

The news comes a day after bunker behemoth Bunker Holding announced its interest in Baltic ammonia project the Bornholm Bunker Hub.

Green ammonia is produced using hydrogen that has come from renewable electricity sources.

Blue ammonia refers to ammonia made with hydrogen taken as a by-product of fossil fuel production and use.