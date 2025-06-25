Bunker Holding Appoints Group QHSE Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ørjan Hauge has taken on the role of group QHSE manager at Bunker Holding as of this month. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has appointed a group quality, health, safety and environment (QHSE) manager.

Ørjan Hauge has taken on the role of group QHSE manager at Bunker Holding as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Hauge was previously QHSE and IT manager and a trader at Glander International Bunkering in Norway from January 2003 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Norwegian Bunkers AS from 2002 to 2003, for Ebiz-Maritime AS from 1998 to 2001, for SpecTec AS from 1996 to 1998 and for ScanNautic AS from 1992 to 1995.

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volumes.