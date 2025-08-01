BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have jumped for a third day, remaining at a two-week high. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping for a third consecutive day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $556.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at its highest level since July 15.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $471.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1.50/mt to $776/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.71/bl to $72.53/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $531/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $514/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $3/mt to $520/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $0.50/mt to $518/mt.