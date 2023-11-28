BUNKER PRICES: G20-VSLFO Index Sinks to Seven-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in seven weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $9.50/mt to $655.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since October 9. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4/mt to $518.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8/mt to $881.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.60/bl to $79.98/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $34.50/mt to $663.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6.50/mt to $567.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $26/mt to $642/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $1.50/mt to $570.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.12/bl at $80.10/bl as of 7:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt rise in bunker prices.